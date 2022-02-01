BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference Tuesday afternoon in response to that controversial Associated Press article that accused the governor of withholding information about the 2019 death of Ronald Greene, a black man who died while in police custody.

Greene, 49 died after a may 2019 police chase in Monroe and his death has been under investigation for two years. His family said they were initially told he died on impact but a series of graphic videos that were made public showed officers tasing and wrestling Greene after the crash.

During that press conference.. the governor said he’s not here to make excuses for what took place and what happened to Ronald Greene was horrific. The governor said he has never done anything to “impede or impair” a police investigation.

“What happened to Ronald Greene was horrific, no mother should have to watch her son die a violent death”, said Edwards at the press conference.

Edwards said he was informed of the death of Greene, via a text message from state police, within hours of it happening. But — he said the report was part of routine notifications about “basic facts.” He said he frequently receives messages about serious law enforcement cases across the state.

The investigation into the death of Ronald Greene is still ongoing.