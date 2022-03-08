LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed two law enforcement spending bills into Arkansas law Tuesday morning.

He signed House Bill 1026 which will go towards police equipment and salary increases across the state. The governor noted that the starting salary for state troopers will increase from $42,357 to $54,000, moving the state to second in the region for starting salaries.

The governor said this bill will fund $10 million to provide body cameras, bulletproof vest and other equipment that will “build community confidence and professionalism of our law enforcement officers.”

Hutchinson also signed Senate Bill 103 into law which will allow a one-time payment of $5,000 to every full-time certified county and city law enforcement officer. Hutchinson said that this law will be used as a “recruiting tool,” noting that new hires will receive the one time-payment if hired before Jan. 3, 2023.

The governor also added that state troopers will receive an additional $2,000 bonus and state parole and probation certified officers will receive a $5,000 bonus.