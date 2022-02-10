LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson gave a news briefing Thursday afternoon where he discussed the state’s plans on population growth in prisons and declining COVID-19 cases.

During the briefing, Hutchinson noted that over the past two years, the Arkansas Department of Corrections saw a decline in the population due to COVID-19 affecting the courts.

He added that the state will need additional beds in prisons as the state expects the population to increase over the next 10 years. The governor announced that he will support the plan to add nearly 500 beds to the North Central unit in Calico Rock.

Hutchinson said he approved the project, which he said is expected to cost between 60 and 100 million dollars. He also noted that construction is expected to start in 2023.

According to figures from Hutchinson, there were 16,094 prisoners in 2020, which is projected to grow to 19,160 by 2031.

In February of this year, Hutchinson noted that Arkansas had a backup of 2,251 convicted criminals in county jails waiting to go to prison.

Hutchinson also discussed COVID-19 in the state, noting that active cases and hospitalizations have been declining over the past few weeks.

New figures from health officials show that active cases were down 2,790, bringing the total to 24,274. Data shows that there are currently 1,257 Arkansans hospitalized, a decrease of 66.

The state saw 1,825 new cases within the last 24 hours, raising the state’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 802,198 since the beginning of the pandemic. Health officials reported 10 additional deaths, raising the total to 9,937.

There were 3,865 vaccine doses administered in the past 24 hours, raising the total to 3,910,956. The state reported that 1,554,238 Arkansans have been fully immunized, with another 371,320 residents having partial immunity to the virus.