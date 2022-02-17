LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – During his weekly briefing Thursday, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a cost-of-living adjustment is coming for state employees, which will affect thousands of workers.

The governor said the pay increase will be a 2% adjustment, adding that the last cost of living increase for state employees was a decade ago in 2012.

Arkansas law allows for up to a 2% increase if the Chief Fiscal Officer determines general revenues are available.

Hutchinson signed off on the increase, saying it is absolutely necessary because, “in light of the inflationary pressures that they’re all experiencing and because of their extraordinary work coming out of this pandemic.”

The pay jump will be funded through the state’s performance fund, as well as different departments through general revenues. State employees can expect to see the increase reflected in their February 25 paycheck.

Hutchinson noted that this will not affect merit increases, which are still set based on employee performance.