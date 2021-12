Senior quarterback Walker Howard out of St. Thomas More

LAFAYETTE, La. (BRPROUD) – Walker Howard attends Saint Thomas More Catholic High School in Lafayette.

The 5-star quarterback is expected to formally commit to the LSU Tigers on Wednesday afternoon.

In the meantime, Howard and the new head football coach at LSU, Brian Kelly, are going viral with this tweet below:

So what can LSU fans expect from Walker Howard in purple and gold?