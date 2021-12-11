Gordon McKernan’s Annual Holiday Bicycle Giveaway kicks-off

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Over 400 bikes and safety gear will be given away just in time for the holidays

“I just wanna say this is the happiest day of my life. I hope it keeps on going down. It’s all for myself, thank you.” Says one of the lucky winners, Jaradiah Duraen.

The Gordon Mckernan’s Annual Holiday Bicycle Giveaway has grown over the years in multiple cities across the state making a difference in our community. And Monroe families say they couldn’t be more grateful.

“I just wanna thank them for offering it to the kids because everybody it’s been through a lot. God has blessed us.” says Jaradiah’s grandmother.

“A bike ride is enjoyable for every kid, and it makes parents happy and it helps everybody.” Says an attorney at Gordon Mckernan Injury Attorneys, Dion Young.

Bicycles remain a popular and traditional Christmas gift for children. Young says they hope to keep growing and spreading joy in our community.

“It’s getting bigger every year. And you know, it’s something he likes to do and something everybody likes.” Says Young.

If you want to register to win you can visit their website at www.gordongives.com

Winners will be announced on their Facebook page @GetGordon