Spartan Adventure Park’s owner gives over $380,000 to children’s educational opportunity non-profit

WEST MONROE, LA (01/06/20) Christmas has come and gone, some residents across the ArkLaMiss will be receiving another present soon. It's not something you wrap in paper or put a bow on, it's the gift of medical cost relief. First West Church is patterning up with the non-profit RIP Medical Debt to cover $3.5 million in debt across Ouachita parish. This was made possible through nearly 4500 members of the church, as well as volunteers and donors.

"They're able to go in and purchase up medical debt that has been moved to a collection agency, really for pennies on the dollar so it helps us to maximize the generosity of our people and those who attended the Christmas celebration" says Michael Wood, lead pastor with First West.