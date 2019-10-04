Louisiana firefighter comes to the aid of two pets in separate calls

(WVLA/WGMB) — A local firefighter comes to the rescue of a kitten and a dog in two separate calls in Baton Rouge Thursday night. The firefighter named Meg, rescued a kitten from a grate drain.

On the second call, Meg came to the aid of a dog involved in a car accident. The dog ran and jumped into Meg’s arms when she and her crew arrived on scene.

The dog involved in the car accident is fine, however the owners are still having the dog checked out by an emergency veterinarian. A little girl who took ownership of the kitten named it Meg.

Meg even shares some tips about having your pets ride along in the car:

“Don’t hold pets in your lap, there are companies that make harnesses, seat covers, and things you can actually buckle your pets in with. “

Photos Courtesy: St. George Fire Department