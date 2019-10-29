First Responders celebrated in West Monroe at Coast Professionals

WEST MONROE, La. (10/29/2019) — Any hunger first responders in the greater Twin Cities area had a chance for a free lunch on Monday in West Monroe.

Coast Professionals, Inc, an account receivables management company, spent lunch time cooking burgers, hot dog, and handing out food and drinks to police officer, firefighters, EMS crews, and other first responders as a way to say “thank you”.

Chris Brown, Vice President of Operations at Coast Professionals, told us they were proud to serve those who serve us. “We are extremely honored to be a part of this community, and to grow our business presence here. We find this an opportunity for our great staff to serve and give back to the people who protect us everyday” says Brown.

The was the 2nd annual First Responders Day for Coast Professionals. They hope next year is even bigger. They are in the middle of hiring 140 people as they expand their Downing Pines location.