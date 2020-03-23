Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Coronavirus Closures/Postponements

School Lunch Programs

Cedar Creek School releases inspirational video for students

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RUSTON, La. — Faculty and staff at Cedar Creek School in Ruston have made a video for students with tips and quotes of encouragement to help get them through the state-wide school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Video Courtesy: Cedar Creek School)

Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.

LATEST ARTICLES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories