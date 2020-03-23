Cedar Creek School releases inspirational video for students

RUSTON, La. — Faculty and staff at Cedar Creek School in Ruston have made a video for students with tips and quotes of encouragement to help get them through the state-wide school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Video Courtesy: Cedar Creek School)
