Good Boy! K-9 Officer who helped sniff out suspect in St. Landry Parish church fires, retires after impressive career

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) The State Fire Marshal’s Office has announced that after almost a decade of dedicated service to the people of Louisiana, K-9 officer Monty is heading into retirement.

Monty, a 10-year-old golden Labrador, joined the SFM in 2012 and officially called it quits on Friday, July 31.

He served all across the state, but primarily in south Louisiana, alongside his handler Lt. Brian Mashon, the SFM said.

Monty has assisted in determining the origin and cause of numerous fires, including suspected arson fires where his alerts led to evidence that resulted in arrests.

Some of his most notable cases, according to the SFM, include a suspicious fatal fire in St. Helena Parish, an intentionally set fire at an occupied apartment complex in Slidell where children had to be rescued and the 2019 St. Landry church fires where Monty’s skills led investigators to discover the gas can used in one of the fires, which helped identify the suspect, and eventually connected that suspect to all three fires.

In 2017, Monty beat out almost 60 other K-9s from across the country to receive the ATF’s Top Dog award, the SFM said.

“Monty has been an integral part of the success of this agency, not only in crime solving but in our public education efforts, both of which have saved lives,” said State Fire Marshal Chief H. “Butch” Browning.

“We wish Monty a restful and playful retirement and we thank him for his service to this state and its citizens.”