GoFundMe set up for Lafayette woman injured in plane crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

(KLFY) — A GoFundMe page has been set up for a Lafayette woman who was injured Saturday when a plane crashed shortly after take off from the Lafayette Regional Airport.

Danielle Truxillo Britt was inside a vehicle that was struck by the plane and flipped in the parking lot of the Feu Follet Road post office.

Britt was badly injured and transported to a local hospital, her family confirmed.

She was then transported to a New Orleans hospital for treatement.

To help the family, visit the GoFundMe page.

