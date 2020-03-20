GO BEHIND THE SCENES: As the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo is closed due to COVID-19

MONROE, LA (03/20/20)– While the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo might be closed to the public, zoo officials say the animals are enjoying life as they always would. Zoo officials say they are staying fully staffed and very busy as each animal has it’s own routine that hasn’t changed. Although the coronavirus has stopped regular attendance we thought we’d bring the zoo to you.

Lions, and tigers, and bears, oh my… animals at the zoo are still getting by.

“The animals are in a routine and we need to try and maintain that routine. The only thing is, it’s like we are putting on a play and now there is nobody in the audience,” said Joe Clawson, Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo.

While the zoo doesn’t have a lion named Simba, meet Rocco and Sophia. Their regular routine includes doing sensory enrichment. This is where zookeepers set up situations where the lions do something different every day that encourages natural behaviors and instincts.

“There were boxes with camel hair in it, we harvested hair from our camel, and put them in the boxes. Then they put in bamboo, which is something new on its own and then they put scent on the bamboo,” said Clawson.

Enrichment can be an experiment as the lions are particular with what they like.



“Especially the male lion, he really likes the way that bamboo smells and the female lion really thought those boxes were cool,” said Clawson.

Across the zoo, the reptiles know when it’s feeding time. The Burmese Python and Diamondback Rattlesnake enjoyed their lunch of a rat. Before biting into their prey, snakes check to make sure the rat is dead.



“Those rats are bigger than their heads. Their jaw actually unhinges and stretches, and then they have teeth pointing backwards, and then they use muscle spasms to push the prey down into their stomach and digest the prey,” said Clawson.

This Burmese Python is over 13 feet long and weighs somewhere around 150 pounds. Zoo Director, Joe Clawson, says he misses all the zoo’s visitors but says not to worry about the animals as they’re being taken care of and following their routines.

Joe Clawson says they are not worried about animals getting the coronavirus as there haven’t been any signs of this danger. You can tune back in next Friday as we will be going behind the scenes at the zoo again, to bring those kids at home some fun during this pandemic.