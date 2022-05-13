WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— According to a release, President Jeremy Tinnerello of Glenwood Regional Medical Center says effective June 12, 2022. You can read the full statement below.

Effective June 12th, 2022 Glenwood Regional will temporarily halt all Obstetrical Services so that our team can address a physician staffing shortage. Glenwood Regional will use this time to build a team of dedicated providers to address and resolve our region’s shortage of obstetrical physicians to continue its tradition of providing exceptional obstetrical care to the community.

Jeremy Tinnerello, President