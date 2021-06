WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Glenwood Regional Medical Center will host a Summer Blood Drive on Tuesday, June 22 from 11:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. in the LifeShare Bus.

The Bus will be parked on Thomas Road beside the hospital.

Blood donations will go to someone enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery, battling cancer, or suffering through a traumatic accident.

For more information, please contact Sharon McClain at 318-329-8591.