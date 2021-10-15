Gilley’s Heating and Cooling participates in the national Lenox “Feel the Love” program

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe resident’s Louis and Lee Scott are the winners of the Lenox feel the love program. The couple says they are ecstatic to be receiving a new A/C unit.



Lennox’s National “Feel the Love” program provides families in need with new air conditioning units. Families are nominated by citizens in the community and are selected by Lennox to receive the unit. The Scott’s son is disabled, and Mr. Scott is a Vietnam Veteran. Mrs. Scott says the family is fortunate to receive a new unit.

Louis Scott says, “We’re happy excited, just elated, we’re blessed, we can’t say enough, we know it’s a blessing from God. We are just excited like I said we cannot say enough.”

The manager of Gilley’s, Randall Gilley, says one of his employees nominated the Scott’s for the program, and they feel the Love program is designed to spread love to those who need it.



Gilley says, “Our technician albert murphy actually nominated this family. he’d been over patching their unit and knew that they needed some love. you know sometimes people just need a little bit of love they need a little bit of help because they’ve fell on hard times and that’s what this program is all about.”

To hear the full story watch this web extra video below:

If you would like to nominate someone for the Feel the Love Program, click here.