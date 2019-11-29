Get Ready for A Great Cyber Monday

WALMART (11/29/19) Walmart has gone ahead and released an early view of their Cyber Monday deals to kick start a weekend of great savings.

Below is a small portion of deals to save you money and time when shopping for amazing holiday items.

(Press Release) – During our Black Friday event yesterday, customers discovered great gifts both in stores and on Walmart.com. We’re kicking off Cyber Monday on Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, December 2. Customers will be able to shop thousands of deals and hundreds of exclusive products that can only be found on Walmart.com, including a few of my favorite deals listed here. by Ashley Buchanan, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart U.S. eCommerce

Electronics

VIZIO 55” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV for $279.99 ($198.01 savings)

Lenovo 15.6 R5 laptop for $299 ($200 savings)

$450.00 gift card with purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone

Toys & Kids

KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen with 30-Piece Play Food Set for $89.98 ($60.01 savings)

Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition with three mixes *online exclusive* for $29.97 ($28.88 savings)

KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Swing Set for $219.00 ($180 savings)

Home & Lifestyle

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $69.99 ($39.01 savings)

Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System for $229.99 ($219.09 savings)

Protege 5-Piece Set with Carry on and Checked Bag for $62.00 ($37.99 savings)

Video Games & Entertainment

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $49.99 ($20.00 savings)

Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset for $349.00 ($50.00 savings)

Star Wars Arcade Machine for $399.00 ($100.00 savings)

Fashion

Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Kids Watch for $29.99 ($35.01 savings)

Blue Star Clothing Women’s Plush Robe for $9.99 ($20.00 savings)

Fruit of the Loom Men’s Crew Neck Top and Fleece Pajama Pant Set for $9.99 ($8.00 savings)

Baby

Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $199.99 ($70.00 savings)

