Get Ready for A Great Cyber Monday

WALMART (11/29/19) Walmart has gone ahead and released an early view of their Cyber Monday deals to kick start a weekend of great savings.
Below is a small portion of deals to save you money and time when shopping for amazing holiday items.
(Press Release) – During our Black Friday event yesterday, customers discovered great gifts both in stores and on Walmart.com.
We’re kicking off Cyber Monday on Walmart.com at 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, December 2. Customers will be able to shop thousands of deals and hundreds of exclusive products that can only be found on Walmart.com, including a few of my favorite deals listed here.by Ashley Buchanan, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchant, Walmart U.S. eCommerce
Electronics
VIZIO 55” Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV for $279.99 ($198.01 savings)
Lenovo 15.6 R5 laptop for $299 ($200 savings)
$450.00 gift card with purchase and activation of a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone
Toys & Kids
KidKraft Uptown Espresso Kitchen with 30-Piece Play Food Set for $89.98 ($60.01 savings)
Easy-Bake Ultimate Oven Baking Star Edition with three mixes *online exclusive* for $29.97 ($28.88 savings)
KidKraft Ainsley Wooden Swing Set for $219.00 ($180 savings)
Home & Lifestyle
Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer for $69.99 ($39.01 savings)
Shark ION Robot Vacuum Cleaning System for $229.99 ($219.09 savings)
Protege 5-Piece Set with Carry on and Checked Bag for $62.00 ($37.99 savings)
Video Games & Entertainment
Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition for $49.99 ($20.00 savings)
Oculus Rift S PC-Powered VR Gaming Headset for $349.00 ($50.00 savings)
Star Wars Arcade Machine for $399.00 ($100.00 savings)
Fashion
Frozen 2 iTime Interactive Smart Kids Watch for $29.99 ($35.01 savings)
Blue Star Clothing Women’s Plush Robe for $9.99 ($20.00 savings)
Fruit of the Loom Men’s Crew Neck Top and Fleece Pajama Pant Set for $9.99 ($8.00 savings)
Baby
Graco 4Ever DLX 4-in-1 Convertible Car Seat for $199.99 ($70.00 savings)
