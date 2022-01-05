Georgia man blackmailed woman over nude photos

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia man demanded a woman pay him $1,500 to stop him from sending nude pictures of her to other people on Instagram, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim told investigators that she was contacted by 18-year-old Gregory Wright of Griffin, Georgia. An investigation by the sheriff’s office revealed he made the demands for the money, and he also accepted $200 dollars from the victim initially, deputies wrote.

But when he demanded more money the victim said she did not have any more money and he responded by sharing the images with other people on Instagram.

The victim said the images were taken when she was 16-years-old. Investigators tracked Wright down by getting the records of his online accounts and when confronted, Wright confessed that he owned the accounts that were used to threaten the victim.

Wright was arrested and charged with extortion and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.