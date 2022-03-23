(The Hill) – Former President George W. Bush on Wednesday shared an artistic tribute to Madeleine Albright, saying he is “heartbroken” by the death of the country’s first female secretary of state.

Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants – courtesy George W. Bush

Bush honored Albright, who died Wednesday at the age of 84, by sharing a portrait he painted of her that was included in a book released last year.

The 43rd president, who took up painting after leaving the White House in 2009, depicted Albright for his book “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants.”

Albright was born in Prague before coming to the United States as a refugee in 1948 following a communist coup in the former nation of Czechoslovakia. She died after a battle with cancer, her family said.

In a Wednesday statement, Bush and wife, Laura, praised Albright as having “lived out the American dream and helped others realize it.”

“She served with distinction as a foreign-born foreign minister who understood firsthand the importance of free societies for peace in our world,” the 75-year-old former commander in chief said.

“I respect her love of country and public service,” Bush said, adding that he considered Albright a friend.

“We send our sincere sympathies to her daughters,” Bush said.