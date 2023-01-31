OAK GROVE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Cox Funeral Home obituaries, former Oak Grove mayor George Lavelle Brown passed away at age 85 on January 31, 2023. After experiencing a long-lasting illness, Brown finally succumbed to his sickness.

Photo courtesy of Cox Funeral Homes

Brown had many achievements during his lifetime, including serving for 12 years as mayor and eight years on the Oak Grove Town Council. The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at First Church of God in Oak Grove, Louisiana.

There will also be a visitation scheduled in Oak Grove, Louisiana, for Friday, February 3, 2023, at the Cox Funeral Home from 5 PM until 8 PM.