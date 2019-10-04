Genusa’s Restaurant in Monroe temporarily closed due to fire

MONROE, La. (10/4/2019) In a Facebook post on Friday, the owners of Genusa’s Restaurant in Monroe say they will be closed for a while as they clean up from a Thursday night fire.

The Park Avenue restaurant is known for its Italian food. Their current Google reviews have a score of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

In the post, the owners say they are still waiting insurance before they can more extensively clean up the restaurant.

They thanked the Monroe Fire Department for their response in putting out the fire.