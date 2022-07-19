WEST MONROE, LA (KTVE/KARD) – The price of gas throughout the country and here in the state of Louisiana is down. Over the last month, the price of regular gas down 50 cents a gallon and diesel down nearly 40 cents a gallon. However, some still believe the price is too high.

“Yeah, I guess they have started to go down a little bit but I’m still trying to get back ahead from the high gas prices. They really took more of a toll than you saw at first,” said Patrick Ross, a customer at the 76 gas station in West Monroe.

“You couldn’t even fill up if the pump shut off. It cost so much to fill up. And so, I guess now you’re starting to see a little bit out there. Today I was able to fill up finally for the first time,” he continued.

Gas prices in the twin cities, the cheapest it has been in a while as well. Down to $3.80 a gallon on average. A full 20 cents cheaper that the states average.