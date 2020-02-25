Gardens of Somerset informational event happening in Monroe

MONROE, La. (2/25/2020) — The First Methodist Church of Monroe is holding an informational event about a new senior living community in Sterlington, Gardens of Somerset. It’s happening on Tuesday, March 10 at 1:30 p.m. at First Methodist Monroe Fellowship Hall.

Representatives from Gardens of Somerset will be there, talking about the 18-acre retirement community and all of the commodities they offer along with housing. If you’re interested in registering for this informational seminar for yourself or someone you love, you can RSVP to Nannette Flowers at nflowers@firstmethodistmonroe.com, call 318-325-7335 or register on their website at www.firstmethodistmonroe.com