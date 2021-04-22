Funeral arrangements set for Seacor Power victim Quinon Pitre

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Funeral arrangements have been set for Quinon Odell Pitre, 31, one of the victims of the capsizing of the Seacor Power on April 13.

According to Quirk & Son Funeral Home, services will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 24 with Pastor Weston Weaver officiating. Burial will follow in Bellow Cemetery in Swords.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday, April 23 at Quirk & Son with a Rosary at 7 p.m. by Quinon’s aunt, Bobbie Michael. Visitation will resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday until the time of services.

Pitre was identified as the sixth body found in the Gulf of Mexico on April 21. He was the second Acadiana resident killed in the incident, including Ernest Williams, 69, of Arnaudville.

For these families standing by, they are hoping to get closure and hoping to get news about the other missing crew members.

Still missing from Acadiana are: