Funeral arrangements set for murdered Shreveport mailman

(6/26/19) SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral arrangements have been made for a Shreveport mailman shot and killed last weekend.

Williams was shot and killed Saturday while delivering mail in the 1100 block of Dudley Drive.

Visitation will be held Friday from Noon – 2 p.m. at the Heavenly Gates Funeral Home on Jewell Street and from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

A family service will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday evening.

On Saturday the funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. at the Municipal Auditorium.

A GoFundMe account has been setup to help pay for Williams’ funeral.