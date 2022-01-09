Fundraising continues for Noah Klink and his family

Schwartz, La. (KTVE/KARD)- More fundraisers continue to be held for 8-year-old Noah Klink and his family. Noah is from Schwartz, La. and is being treated for Undifferentiated Embryonal Sarcoma of the Liver (UESL) at St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

The family is asking the community to help anyway they can during these difficult times. The Klink Family is looking to cover living expenses for one year, that total comes out to $24,000 dollars. The goal is to keep this family from financial stress while they fight for their son’s life. Currently the family has raised about $18,000 dollars, which is just six grand shy of reaching their goal.

The next fundraising event will be held on Monday January 10th at Newk’s Eatery from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Newk’s Eatery will contribute 10% of all meal purchases to the Klink Family. Noah Klink’s name must be mentioned at checkout. The theme for the fundraiser on Monday is #Beatitblue so throw on a blue sweater and grab your friends, your kids, your family and go eat some cozy soups, warm sandwiches, and delicious salads to support the Noah Klink family.

You can also donate using the Venmo App by clicking the link below.

https://www.facebook.com/flx/warn/?u=https%3A%2F%2Fvenmo.com%2Fcode%3Fuser_id%3D3027647521095680758%26created%3D1639017942%26fbclid%3DIwAR2JMvu3mxmvReZLOT_S20_N2nMq7C2vcQGqcozLRps_AX5oBUEiLqrzOYM&h=AT158Z7ar7A27GvKsVmzVB8YPRlhsUTCF_srGuemWNPGXX4hPrk57ANSdYAtLnadrTv-ZUqJghkWm6y1QbFVKp3CVwrA37-t4EWX2MM8iGBDtI4VXpzTSPzASSaHQehy1oUWDlMlDBXJc0ZOa3eZ8uefIYmruei1zoe4MtzckkVNRDZy_qmJ3kgWOAnQl_dLKhG_dIzZdOSbz7ncu8bz5SquaSL7Cb7Ud_fE37gYoC_VeVKtxLBb5avEstw