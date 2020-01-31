Fundraiser brings more than $23K for Benton officer injured during storm

BENTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier Sheriff’s Office raised more than $23K for Benton Police Officer through a hamburger lunch fundraiser held on Jan. 30.

Officer Taylor received earnings of $23,976.72 in a check presented by Bossier Sheriff Julian C. Whittington on Friday morning.

The officer was seriously injured earlier this month when he was struck by a live power line and brought down during severe weather.

Officer Taylor serves as part-time police with the Benton Police Department and is not eligible to receive sick pay and he does not have insurance to help cover his medical expenses.

BSO says they wanted to help out. All proceeds from the fundraiser went to Taylor and his family to help cover the cost of bills and living expenses while being off work.

BSO presenting LaRandle Taylor with a fundraising check.

(Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

An account at the First National Bank of Benton has also been set up for Taylor to receive additional donations.