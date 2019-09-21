Frontage Road Project set to be completed by the end of October

Turning left out of the Warhawk Harley Davidson hasn’t really been an option.

“It had a huge impact because of course, we’re in the motorcycle business so we want our people to get on the highway as seamless as possible,” said Kaitlin Riley with Warhawk Harley Davidson.

For the last three years, the frontage road bridge has been shut down motorists due to the bridge being deemed unsafe only a year after being open.

“Down at the corner where sam’s club is, at that intersection, it’s super congested,” said Riley.

Chairman of the I-20 development board, Otis Chisley says the frontage road project is set to be finished by the end of October. This time around when the bridge is fixed, Chisley says it should last for years to come.

“This time they’re following all the regulations that were set forth in the planning and engineering aspect.”

The price tag comes at a little over $1 million, which is significantly lower than the projected over $2 million the project was slated to cost. For Warhawk Harley Davidson — they’re hoping the new traffic pattern helps bring business right to their front door.

“The news that it’s actually happening and that road is going to open back up, we are so excited to have the access to get on I-20 in a much easier way.”

With this new road does mean potential new businesses and while Chisley couldn’t disclose all the new projects, he did share that the I-20 development board secured a capital outlay fund.

“To do some drainage work out in that particular area so that’s going to be very helpful. It’s going to be a little over a 5 million dollar project,” said Chisley.

The work on Frontage Road will stop for the next two weeks so that farmers can tend to their harvests. However, the project will still be on track for that October deadline.