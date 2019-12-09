Frontage road bridge update near I-20

The one million dollar project has yet to be used by any drivers because that bridge is still closed. This project is right off of I-20 and near highway 594. Frontage road was suppose to be open in October and that plan has failed because it is now December. We spoke with Otis Chisley, Chairman of I-20 development board, and he says that the temperature is the main reason on why that road hasn’t been opened.

“According to the plans, the temperature has to maintain a 60 degree level overnight for several days in order for us to do the last phase of service road and that’s our hold up right now. Everything has been done we’re just waiting to lay the asphalt but the temperature is going to have to cooperate”, said Chisley. This has to maintain for one week overnight. Also, the road and the bridge are complete, they are on the last phase of the project, but the temperature has to be precise so that the asphalt can cure properly.

Chisley does not know when the bridge will be complete, but he wants to be very patient and careful in this waiting process.