“From War to Peace” exhibit at Union Parish Museum of History and Art; Runs through December 30th

UNION PARISH, La (KTVE/KARD ) — The veterans day celebrations don’t have to end today, the Union Parish Museum of History and Art has a war exhibit honoring those who served in the Vietnam War and others.

The exhibit features first-hand photos and artifacts from local veterans and shares their stories of the fight overseas. Museum workers say they’re proud to honor the local veterans and hope the community will come out to support the veterans who have served the United States fighting for our freedom.

“Our Vietnam War veterans are just so special to us. They did such tremendous work under very difficult circumstances and this is just a tribute to them, to there work that they did, the sacrifices they made. They deserve everything that we can give them to show them our appreciation,” said Jean Jones, Union Museum of History and Art.

The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 PM-5 PM and Saturday from 11-1 PM. It will run through December 30th in Farmerville.