From the kitchen to a warehouse, Topanga Scents celebrates national partnerships with first ever conference

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) 6/12/21 — From the kitchen to a warehouse, a luxury detergent company in El Dorado has expanded and has invited its nationwide partners to town for its first ever conference.

“We never expected it to take off this fast but it has,” Seth Williams.









What started off as a hobby and side business for Seth Williams has overtime turned into a company which now operates out of a warehouse on the family land in Union County.

Williams, a former principal at the Parkers Chapel High School, and some his family members were doing business out of their homes before they saw the need to expand.

Topanga Scents sells luxury detergent, soap, goats milk and multipurpose cleaner. The Williams family wanted to have an affordable product that had a long lasting scent.

“That was something we wanted to branch out for any family members with any outcome to afford it,” Co-owner of Topanga Scents, Erin Williams said.

Over the last four year, the company has grown its customer base from South Arkansas to all over the country, letting people knw that great things come from small towns.

“On our bottles we have made and manufactured in El Dorado AR so these people in California, New York that are getting these products have El Dorado on there.”







This past weekend hundred of people will not just know about El Dorado but they’ll see it for themselves at the company’s first ever conference.

“We take pride in where we’re from and we want to have them experience it as well,” Seth Williams said.

The Williams’ say there have been several bad batches over the year but that didn’t keep them from following their vision and they hope to encourage others to continue their dream despite any setbacks.

“Dreams do come true. We knew we had a great product but we didn’t know where it would lead us. You don’t have to know where you’re going. Just start and keep going,” Erin Williams said.

You can visit their website here.