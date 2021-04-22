From Houma to Hollywood: movie producer takes Louisiana to the Oscars

Film Producer Tyler Thompson & The Trial of the Chicago 7

NEW ORLEANS – Tyler Thompson lives in Louisiana.

His home is here.

But his head, it’s in Hollywood.

WGNO’s Bill Wood wants you to know that Tyler Thompson is a movie producer.

He’s a producer of The Trial of the Chicago 7, the film with six Academy Award nominations.

He’s got his own Cross Creek Pictures.

As a movie producer, Tyler says, “it changes day to day, movie to movie, some days you’re struggling and fighting to keep the studio happy, other days, struggling to keep the cast, director happy and on board.”

At the top of Tyler Thompson’s Hollywood movie-making resume is the film Black Swan.

It’s the thriller about a ballet dancer.

Tyler invested.

And the movie made 25 times what it cost.

Hacksaw Ridge is another from Tyler and Cross Creek Pictures.

Tyler’s road to the red carpet started in his hometown of Houma, Louisiana.

That’s about an hour from New Orleans.

How did Tyler get from Houma to Hollywood?

He says, “if it weren’t for those people willing to take a bet on us, both from the business perspective and personal perspective, we wouldn’t be here today.”

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is a movie masterpiece.

You’ll see how it and the Oscars would not be, without Hollywood South.