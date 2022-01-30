BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house fire that claimed the life of a male victim in Bastrop. You can still smell the fire damage that once was the home of Mr. Davis.

The Bastrop Fire Department responded to a house fire call located in the 900 block of Collins Ave just before 3 a.m. on January 29th taking the life of 59-year-old Lee Davis.

“I was crying, I broke down. I couldn’t breathe because it hurts. And I have just seen him hours before his death. He was so joyful.” Says a family friend of Davis, Kiwanna Shawnte English.

According to officials, firefighters learned there were two occupants in the home at the time of the fire. They say one was able to escape and made attempts to alert the other from outside of the home, but got no response. They say they later located the body of Davis inside of a bedroom.

“I just wish I was here to save him because I know what type of man he was. He would have saved me if I was in that predicament. To see this house, it’s painful.” Says Shawnte English.

Even though officials say there were no working smoke alarms in this home and there is no an official cause of fire, close friends and family of Davis say they still want answers. Shawnte says she will remember him with joy.

“All I want to know is what happened. I want to remember Mr Lee, a hard working man, lovely, sweet and adorable. He loved my family.” Added Shawnte English.

Officials want to remind everyone to make sure they have working smoke alarms. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshals.