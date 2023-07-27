RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD)- Skaters and interested community members attended a special public input meeting hosted by Newline Skateparks Thursday evening in Ruston. The meeting marked an important step in finalizing the design of the Ruston Skatepark.

During the meeting, representatives from Newline Skateparks, the City of Ruston, and Friends of Ruston Skatepark presented their updates and gathered valuable feedback from the public.

Right now, were in the community input phase and we really want to get everyone engaged, sharing ideas and what they want in their skatepark. So right now, there are no preconceived ideas or anything they have to do or have at the skatepark. Kanten Russell, Project manager, Newline Skateparks.

This project started back in 2016 and since then Friends of Ruston Skatepark has been able to raise $250,000 dollars for their new skate park. Kanten Russell project manager for Newline Skateparks and the designer of the Ruston skatepark says the community response has been great.

Cayden a Ruston native has been skateboarding for three years and he says his favorite part about skateboarding is the sense of community.

I honestly just love how you can connect people together because if it wasn’t for skating, I wouldn’t have met any of these people that I know now. I have such an amazing diverse friend group because of it. Cayden Roy, Skateboarder.

Pending funding the goal is to start construction on the skatepark by next year.