RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) –The Friends of Ruston Skate Park are getting super close to reaching their fundraising goal of 250 thousand dollars to build a skate park in the city. They held a skate jam to raise awareness about who they are and as a way to raise additional funds.

The program director for Friends of Ruston Skate Park, Jessica Slaughter, said. “Today we’re having a skate jam, which is a community day where everyone comes in, we set up ramps and obstacles, and people come and skate. We had lessons this morning, and then it’s just free skate this afternoon. We have artists set up selling handmade items; we have a couple of food vendors; we have a coffee shop set up; and we have someone who’s live feeding on his podcast. We just have a lot of different community members here today to come out and watch people skate. “

Since the skate park is close to their fundraising goal, they told us what the next steps would be. “Our goal is $250,000 and we are about to reach that. So we’re getting very close. And then, once we hit 250 We’ll work with the city of Ruston and it will go up for bid, and then the next steps will happen so we can break ground.”

Slaughter also said having skate jams is a fun way to interact with the community. “We just appreciate people coming out. It’s a really beautiful way to see the community come together and it’s hot and people are still here and having a good time. Lots of smiles and it’s good energy and it’s just nice to see this grow in our community.”

If you would like to learn more about Ruston skate park, or donate, you can CLICK HERE.