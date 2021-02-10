Friends of late retired LSP Trooper who died Wednesday speak out and remember his life

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — “He always had a smile on his face and was just a kind person. He will be so greatly missed,” said Gaye Laing, Family Friend.

Friends of Robert Patrick say he was a man who not only cared about his own family, but his community.

“Robert out of uniform–even in uniform. He was always the type of person who had positive thinking and was very supportive…especially of the youth in our community. He always tried to get them in law and everything,” said Laing.

“He will just be missed by the community at large. He was a great guy and someone who you could always rely on to provide sound advice or offer uplifting words of encouragement and just a great guy in general,” said Adam Holland, Mayor of Oak Grove.

As the mourning of a dear friend continues, his friends say they will never forget him. Sharon White, his neighbor, says, “he was a wonderful neighbor, and a true man of God. He was all about family and we have suffered a great loss in our community.”

“I’ve had many good talks with him–He’s just–I’m gonna miss him. I’m gonna miss him, he was a good person,” said Laing.

Patrick leaves behind his family, his friends, and his neighbors. Most importantly, he leaves behind a legacy the community will remember forever.