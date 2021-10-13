Fried Chicken Festival returns Oct. 18 as a weeklong event

NEW ORLEANS, LA (BRPROUD) – The National Fried Chicken Festival is back this year but in a slightly different form.

After initially cancelling the festival for the second year in a row back in August due to a surge in cases of COVID-19, organizers of the Fried Chicken Festival announced Tuesday the first National Fried Chicken Festival Week.

“While we were unable to put on our festival as planned, we wanted to look at other ways to assist our local businesses and culture bearers who are struggling and in need of assistance,” said Cleveland Spears III, President and CEO of The Spears Group, which puts on the event every year in partnership with it’s client Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

Instead of a 2-day gathering where attendees could try various fried chicken dishes over the course of the day, participating New Orleans restaurants will offer off-menu items in store from Monday, October 18 to Sunday, October 24.

The festival’s website has a list of participating vendors who will be serving specials through out the week.