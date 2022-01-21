Friday Night High School Hoops: Ouachita takes down West Monroe 48-34 & Wossman defeats Richwood 73 to 56 in Rival District Match Up

MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) —

Friday night High School Basketball:

Just over east of I-20 Twin City Match up in District game showdown in The Mad House Ouchita Lions faced off West Monroe Rebels

Final Score:

Ouachita Lions: 48

West Monroe Rebels: 34

The Battle of Highway 165 South as Wossman Wildcats faced off the Richwood Rams at home

Final Score:

Wossman Wildcats: 73

Richwood Rams: 56

Next game for Ouchita Lions will at Home for a non-district match up with Bastrop Tuesday, Jan. 25th Tip Off at 7pm.

Next game for Wossman they will travel up 30 miles up to Ruston High School to take on the Bearcats Tuesday, Jan. 25th Tip Off at 7pm