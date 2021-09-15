Frenchman’s Bend Set to Host 15th Annual Monroe Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic

On Friday, Frenchman’s Bend will host the 15th annual Monroe Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic.

KTVE/KARD spoke with James Moore, the director of Golf here and he is excited for the event and if Mother Nature spares the rain, the course could be a challenge

“Just having everybody out. It’s always good to have your parking lot full and having people scouring around eating the food and talking about how good a time they had at Frenchman’s.” Moore said

“The golf course, if we don’t get any rain will play hard and fast. The greens are good and we’re ready for it.”

The tournament will be a four man scramble, and it is encouraged that anyone who is interested in participating no matter your skill level join the fun competition.

For a full team of four it is $500 which includes your golf cart, greens fees, range, lunch, snacks, beverages and door prizes.

There will be two flights, both going at a shotgun start, the morning groups at 8 a.m. and the afternoon groups at 1 p.m. with a lunch at noon.

The KTVE/KARD family will be here all day Friday starting with coverage in our morning shows so come down and say hello and enjoy a day on the course.