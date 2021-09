MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 17, 2021, Frenchman’s Bend hosted its 15th annual Monroe Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic. The event had a great turnout that included some familiar faces from the KTVE/KARD family.

The tournament begun with its first group at 8 AM and finished after its last group in the afternoon.

We would like to thank everyone for attending the event and we hope to have the same results next year.