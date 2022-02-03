WEST MONROE, La.(KTVE/KARD)- As freezing temperatures sweep through the Arklamiss here are some prevention tips to keep you and your family warm.

Outdoor Prevention:

• Disconnect drain and garden hoses from water faucets; this will help prevent the faucets

from freezing

• Cover outside faucets with an insulating faucet cover

• If faucet covers cannot be found, wrap the faucet in T-shirts or rags, cover the fabric

insulation with some plastic bags and then duct tape it into place

• Insulate and/or heat tape any exposed water piping located outside

Indoor Prevention:

• Insulate any exposed piping under sinks and inside cabinets

• Seal or caulk cracks near piping that could allow cold air in from the outside, such as dryer

vents or water pipes

• Keep garage doors closed completely; this will keep cold air from entering the house

• Open cabinet doors to allow heat from the house to circulate and keep the pipes warm

If your water pipes rupture and water is entering the house, use your private shutoff valve to turn

off the water. If you do not have a private shutoff valve, or if you cannot find it, call the City of

Monroe Water Distribution, (318) 329-2385, office for an emergency turn off at the meter. Another important note during this inclement weather, keep all pets in doors and do not let them outside during these freezing temperatures.