FREE pizza from Pizza Hut for all graduating seniors

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) — Pizza Hut is giving away a 500,000 free medium one-topping pizzas to high school seniors from the Class of 2020.

The offer can be claimed through an online order and guests need not show any proof of being a graduating senior.

Congratulations Class of 2020, you did it! Together with America’s dairy farmers, we want to celebrate all your accomplishments with half a million FREE pizzas. Visit https://t.co/jgwYy9Tsc6 to claim your free medium 1-topping pizza while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/64zaUHawl1 — PizzaHut (@pizzahut) May 22, 2020

The offer was launched last week but paused due to high demand. Company officials relaunched the offer at midnight on Tuesday, May 26.

You can claim your free pizza by setting up a rewards account on the website and then visiting pizzahut.com/gradparty.

The offer runs through May 28 or whenever the limit of 500,000 offers is met, whichever comes first.