Free Child Seat Inspections will be available at Banner Ford this Saturday

MONROE, La. — Free child seat inspections will be available at Banner Ford in Monroe this Saturday from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. as part of Child Passenger Safety Week and National Seat Check Saturday.

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and the University Medical Center New Orleans will be offering these inspections at select locations across the state on Saturday, September 21.

SONIC Drive-In employees in Louisiana raised money to donate child safety seats to families in need. These donated seats will be installed by certified technicians. Families in need of a seat need to apply for the donation program in advance.