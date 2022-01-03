Free at-home COVID test kits to be distributed Tuesday in Vidalia

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — In an effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced and other vulnerable populations, Louisiana authorities this week are distributing at-home test kits at no cost.
The Natchez Democrat reports the free kits will be available for curbside pickup only beginning Tuesday.
Individuals can pick up an Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Home Test from the Vidalia Municipal Complex, use it in their home and receive digital results in 15 minutes. The give-away runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Officials are asking residents to follow up with their primary care provider if there is a positive result for further treatment and evaluation.