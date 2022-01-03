Free at-home COVID test kits to be distributed Tuesday in Vidalia

FILE — People wait to get tested for COVID-19 at a pop-up testing site in Los Angeles, Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

VIDALIA, La. (AP) — In an effort to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced and other vulnerable populations, Louisiana authorities this week are distributing at-home test kits at no cost.

The Natchez Democrat reports the free kits will be available for curbside pickup only beginning Tuesday.

Individuals can pick up an Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Home Test from the Vidalia Municipal Complex, use it in their home and receive digital results in 15 minutes. The give-away runs from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Officials are asking residents to follow up with their primary care provider if there is a positive result for further treatment and evaluation.