Fredrick Louis talks losing family to COVID-19 while running for Monroe mayoral seat

(7/19/20)– Many knew Frederick Louis, as one of the most recent candidates running for Monroe Mayor. However, what happened behind the scenes has turned into a true race, a race for life, after losing several family members to COVID-19.



COVID-19 has changed the way we live, but for former Monroe Mayoral candidate, Fredrick Louis, COVID has changed his family’s lives forever.

“It is the most harrowing experience not being able to be there for your family at a time when they really need you,” Fredrick Louis.

Louis says when COVID affects one it affects all, it doesn’t matter who you are. By the end of March, 9 of Fredricks’s family members had COVID-19.

“You got to believe COVID is real. I have heard a lot of people say it is a hoax ain’t nothing to it, but it’s real. I can tell you its nothing to be played with,” said LaTyara Louis-Cooper, Fredricks’s older sister.

Fredrick, his sister, LaTyara, his older brother, and his parents all hospitalized because of it. Not knowing that everyone wouldn’t make it out alive.

“I was on the ventilator for like 2 weeks. You are in a coma, so I really don’t remember anything about it. Once I woke up they informed me that both of my parents had passed away. So I woke up to that news,” said LaTyara.



“When they went into the hospital I never knew that would be my last time seeing them,” said Fredrick.

23 days later, their brother died, leaving behind three daughters and a wife.

“Death is hard within itself one at a time. But to bury three of your closest family members back to back to back weighs heavy on your heart and we are still coping with it,” said Latyara.



“For me, it was even more difficult because I was in the midst of a mayoral race. My dad and my momma and my brother were my biggest supporters,” said Fredrick.

He says after getting out of the hospital and losing three family members, having to continue campaigning was the hardest thing he had to do. However, he says he drew on his faith to finish the race.

“I drew my strength from my dad, mom, and brother because I know under any circumstances in this world, they would not want me to quit, they would not have expected me to quit.”

While many disagree with Governor Edwards’ mask mandate, the Louis family says it’s not worth losing a family member because you don’t want to wear a mask.



“By all means put the mask on, put it on. It’s just a mask. If it’s going to keep you safe, wash your hands. Don’t take this home to your people because you’re going to miss them when they’re gone,” said LaTyara.



“The Bible asks the question “Am I my brother’s keeper?” and here is the time to prove it. We are our brother’s keeper, we can prevent the spread of a disease that is easily preventable,” said Fredrick.

Fredrick Louis says he is beyond thankful for everyone who supported and prayed for his family over the last few months. Louis pulled four percent of the vote from the July 11th elections.