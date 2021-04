FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) — The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted for attempted first-degree murder and terrorizing.

Michael Morris, Jr., is wanted concerning a shooting that occurred on Jan. 6 at the intersection of Anderson St. and Joseph St., according to Police Chief Morris Beverly.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Michael Morris, Jr., please contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716.