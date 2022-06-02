FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office invited the public and children in grades kindergarten through 12th grade to a free event called Stay on Court Not in Court. It’s scheduled from Monday, June 6, 2022, through Thursday, June 9, at the Davis Park Tennis Court.

According to the event flyer, Stay on Court Not In Court is a free tennis clinic sponsored by Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Deputies reported that this clinic not only teaches about the game of tennis but also a few life lessons. They asked that people bring a racket if they have one and a bottle of water.

Deputies added that anyone interested in playing tennis for Franklin Parish High School should attend.

Courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Join us in the fun and learn more about tennis! We look forward to seeing you there. Come early or stay late and find out what it’s all about. Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

The times for children are as follows: