FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On August 4, 2023, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office had the honor to serve lunch to the Franklin Parish School System. Sheriff Kevin Cobb and deputies are excited to kick off another school year and wanted to show their appreciation and support for workers in the school system.

Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office

