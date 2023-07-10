FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On July 10, 2023, Sheriff Kevin Cobb, along with his wife Tanya, were honored by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association. Sheriff Cobb was recognized for his year of service as president of the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association.

As a result of Sheriff Cobb’s leadership, this year the Association was able to secure legislation that is beneficial to the citizens of Franklin Parish, Louisiana, and law enforcement officers throughout the state.

Photo courtesy of Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office

