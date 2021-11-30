Franklin Parish man arrested for armed robbery and holding two women clerks hostage.

WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested, Joshua Chapman, the man who committed an armed robbery and held two female clerks hostage at the ‘Family Dollar’ store in Winnsboro.

Before that 911 call that led to Joshua Chapman’s arrest, officials say he first entered this convenience store near closing hours on November 28th.

Joshua Chapman is a 33-year-old from Franklin Parish.

Officials say Chapman committed an armed robbery of the dollar store and took the two female clerks hostage and removed them from the business .

The investigation reveals Chapman continued to hold them hostage at his home until the morning of the 29th.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call during those early morning hours from the Murphy Oil, in Winnsboro stating that Chapman attempted to rob the Murphy Oil with a firearm and the two female victims.

Chapman’s former roommate says she feels sad this had to end this way.

“Oh my goodness I can’t believe that. He was my roommate last year and I just walked home last night at 8 O’clock.” Says Felicia Bruce.

Officials say Chapman’s criminal history dates back since 2007. He’s now being charged for ten counts, including two counts of 1st degree rape, two counts of aggrevated kidnapping and more.

“To think that he lived in my house with me for a year is really sad and scary. You think you know people, but you don’t.” Says Felicia Bruce.

Officials say they are not able to provide any details on the two young female clerks from the convenience store. The store manager also refused to make any comments